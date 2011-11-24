Nov 24 New Zealand's World Cup-winning
captain Richie McCaw has successfully undergone surgery on his
injured foot but will almost certainly miss the start of the
2012 Super rugby season with the Canterbury Crusaders.
The 30-year-old flanker, who played through the pain to help
the All Blacks end their 24-year wait for a second World Cup on
home soil, had surgery on Thursday to remove a screw that was
inserted into his injured right foot earlier this year, the New
Zealand Rugby Union said in a statement.
"Richie's surgery today went very well. The screw was
removed and he also received a bone graft," All Blacks team
doctor Deb Robinson said in the statement.
"In addition, he had an X-ray prior to surgery which showed
the bone had started to heal to some extent in the four weeks
since the end of the rugby World Cup, which is good news."
McCaw would need 10-12 weeks before he could start running
again, the statement added, meaning he will struggle to be fit
for the Crusaders' season-opening match against the Auckland
Blues on Feb. 24.
Complications from the foot injury forced the Crusaders
skipper to miss a large part of the team's fairytale run to the
Super final after their season was disrupted by February's
ruinous earthquake in their home base of Christchurch.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)
