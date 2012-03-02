WELLINGTON, March 2 Barely four months after All Blacks captain Richie McCaw lifted the Webb Ellis trophy and sent New Zealand into an extended hangover, the rugby-mad country has stumbled into the harsh reality of the cost of professional rugby.

The Otago Rugby Union (ORU) temporarily staved off liquidation proceedings on Friday after it said it was unable to service NZ$2.35 million ($1.95 million) in debt, pay the wages of players and administrative staff or their bills

New Zealand's huge depth of playing stocks shows itself on the world stage through the success of the All Blacks and New Zealand's five Super Rugby franchises but has always been built on the strength of the country's provincial game.

Otago's crisis has resonated loudly, with New Zealand's population of about 4.2 million now acutely aware they do not have the critical mass, ticket sales, TV deals and sponsorship available in bigger markets and the third tier of the game has simply been running out of cash.

"I don't think anyone is fooled by the seriousness of the situation," New Zealand Rugby Union chief executive Steve Tew told reporters on Friday after the ORU agreed to suspend the liquidation while they tried to work on a rescue package.

"Times are tough."

Otago's commercial problems are not unique. Local media reported that 10 of the 14 teams in the semi-professional provincial competition were surviving on cash grants from charitable trusts and the NZRU.

The NZRU has also had to provide loans to Otago, Southland, Tasman and Waikato in the last three years, while Northland, Bay of Plenty, Counties Manukau and Manawatu have all experienced financial pressure.

The NZRU has reduced the salary cap for the competition from an initial NZ$2 million to NZ$1.3 million to help ease the burden on provinces and several unions have implemented drastic cost cutting to balance their books.

"I think you're aware that a lot of the unions have taken some pretty drastic steps over the last year or two and coming back to a better position," Tew said.

"But we have always said the (provincial competition) is semi-professional and the way I have been trying to position this is that you have a group of players who are paid and play (professionally) in Super Rugby.

"The other guys play (amateur) club rugby and the guys good enough in club rugby are then paid for the period of time they are playing for their province."

LONG-TERM PROBLEMS

Otago's problems have been simmering for a while.

The province had been seen as a traditional powerhouse of New Zealand rugby as the local university, business, law and medical schools attracted promising players to the region, creating both a talent pool and fanatical fan base of "scarfies", who crowded onto the terraces at Carisbrook.

The team, however, have not been competitive for the best part of a decade. They last won the national title in 1998 and since the provincial competition was revamped in 2006, have not finished higher than sixth in the 14-team competition.

In three of the past four years they have finished 10th and were last in 2010, and a lack of success on the field translated into falling crowd numbers, while the discretionary spend got tighter as the global financial crisis bit from 2008 onwards.

Their crisis has now forced a rethink of the future landscape of the game in New Zealand.

Earlier this week, the Taranaki Rugby Union (TRU) said it would make an expression of interest to take over the management of a Super Rugby franchise as the NZRU attempts to inject new capital into their coffers.

The TRU had hoped to establish a franchise when the Super Rugby competition expanded to 15 teams in 2011, though the Melbourne Rebels were granted the licence.

TRU chairman Lindsay Thomson said the reason it had expressed an interest was because the union had a strategic vision of positioning themselves for any future realignment of professional rugby in New Zealand.

The current broadcasting contract runs until 2015, though tournament officials have suggested a realignment of the Super Rugby competition could be on the cards after that, including adding a conference in Asia, the United States or expanding new Zealand's franchises.

"We believe there will be further changes to the rugby landscape in New Zealand and whatever those changes are, Taranaki wants to be in the upper echelon of whatever those future competitions will be," Thomson told Reuters.

"That means we have certain ambitions and if there is an expansion of Super 15 at any time then we want people to be aware of the fact we have expressed interest in a future team."

Thomson added that New Zealand rugby could not continue to fund 19 teams and their vision for the future landscape included up to eight local Super Rugby franchises and a strict adherence to a semi-professional provincial competition underneath.

His comments were echoed by Kevin Atkinson, a board member of the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union (HBRU), who also submitted a bid for the 15th Super Rugby franchise in 2009.

Atkinson said the HBRU, which had bucked the trend by posting surplus for the past 14 years, had taken interest in any realignment of Super Rugby but felt provincial rugby should remain the lifeblood of the game in New Zealand

"We are interested but not committed. At the moment, the framework for the future isn't really clear enough to put some quality time into it," Atkinson, who is chairman of the HBRU finance committee, told Reuters.

"If it did become clearer we would seriously consider it.

"And I believe Super Rugby will continue to expand at a fully professional sort of way. But my view is that the provincial level of rugby has to continue, because that is the way we bring the professional players through."

