WELLINGTON March 2 The Otago Rugby Union
temporarily staved off becoming the first New Zealand union in
the professional era to go into liquidation on Friday, though
its financial situation still remained "grave" the New Zealand
Rugby Union (NZRU) has said.
The ORU had said earlier in the week it was unable to
service NZ$2.35 million ($1.95 million) in debt, pay the wages
of players and administrative staff or their bills and that it
would be forced to begin liquidation proceedings on Friday if it
could not put together a rescue package.
NZRU chief executive Steve Tew, however, told reporters in
Wellington they had asked the ORU to put off the proceedings for
a week and continue working with potential sponsors, benefactors
and financial institutions to find a solution.
"The situation is still very grave but a number of people
are still working on a solution and hopefully this buys some
time," Tew said. "The seriousness of the situation hasn't
changed.
"(But) we do not want to end up in a situation where we are
back here in six months time. We need to have some ability to
deal with the debt and with the long term sustainability of the
Otago union and neither of those are straight forward."
The delay at least temporarily lifted a pall of gloom
surrounding the South Island city, which was to celebrate a
Super Rugby christening of its new indoor stadium when the Otago
Highlanders host the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday.
The stadium was built for last year's rugby World Cup and
replaces the dilapidated Carisbrook that was subjected to
bone-chilling conditions as night rugby dominated the
competition.
The Highlanders are not directly affected by the bankruptcy,
having been hived off as a separate legal entity from the
131-year old union, who run the representative team in New
Zealand's semi-professional provincial competition and community
rugby.
Tew said the NZRU was still working through a process to try
and enter a team in the provincial competition, though would not
know if that was possible until next week.
"We have to be sure that we have the money in place for a
team have a team to be able to take the field, whether or not
the Otago Rugby Union is in place," he added.
"Today's extension has not changed that. We were always
looking to get a team in the competition."
