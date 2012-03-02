WELLINGTON March 2 The Otago Rugby Union temporarily staved off becoming the first New Zealand union in the professional era to go into liquidation on Friday, though its financial situation still remained "grave" the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) has said.

The ORU had said earlier in the week it was unable to service NZ$2.35 million ($1.95 million) in debt, pay the wages of players and administrative staff or their bills and that it would be forced to begin liquidation proceedings on Friday if it could not put together a rescue package.

NZRU chief executive Steve Tew, however, told reporters in Wellington they had asked the ORU to put off the proceedings for a week and continue working with potential sponsors, benefactors and financial institutions to find a solution.

"The situation is still very grave but a number of people are still working on a solution and hopefully this buys some time," Tew said. "The seriousness of the situation hasn't changed.

"(But) we do not want to end up in a situation where we are back here in six months time. We need to have some ability to deal with the debt and with the long term sustainability of the Otago union and neither of those are straight forward."

The delay at least temporarily lifted a pall of gloom surrounding the South Island city, which was to celebrate a Super Rugby christening of its new indoor stadium when the Otago Highlanders host the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday.

The stadium was built for last year's rugby World Cup and replaces the dilapidated Carisbrook that was subjected to bone-chilling conditions as night rugby dominated the competition.

The Highlanders are not directly affected by the bankruptcy, having been hived off as a separate legal entity from the 131-year old union, who run the representative team in New Zealand's semi-professional provincial competition and community rugby.

Tew said the NZRU was still working through a process to try and enter a team in the provincial competition, though would not know if that was possible until next week.

"We have to be sure that we have the money in place for a team have a team to be able to take the field, whether or not the Otago Rugby Union is in place," he added.

"Today's extension has not changed that. We were always looking to get a team in the competition."

