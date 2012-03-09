WELLINGTON, March 9 The cash-strapped Otago Rugby Union has again temporarily staved-off liquidation proceedings as it seeks to continue working on a rescue package.

The 131-year-old union delayed liquidation proceedings for one week on March 2 after it had said it could not service NZ$2.35 million ($1.93 million) of debt, pay players' wages and administrative staff or their bills.

The New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said on Friday the Otago union board (ORU) had decided to again delay liquidation proceedings as they continued to work out a rescue package.

"We are certainly more hopeful than two weeks ago so that is good progress," NZRU Chief Executive Steve Tew said in a statement.

"As we said last week the options we are looking at are very complicated, there are many moving parts and all have to come together to ensure we have a viable plan.

"The extra week will give all parties the time they need to make final decisions."

The Dunedin-based Otago Highlanders Super Rugby team are not directly affected by the crisis having being hived off from the ORU as a separate legal entity.

The ORU run the representative team in New Zealand's semi-professional provincial competition and community rugby.

for more rugby stories ($1 = NZ$1.21)