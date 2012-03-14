March 15 Dunedin's new indoor stadium will host All Blacks test matches for the next two years as part of a rescue package that saved the cash-strapped Otago Rugby Union from going into liquidation.

The 131-year-old union had been battling for two weeks to stave off liquidation proceeedings after it had said it could not service NZ$2.35 million of debt, pay player and administrative staff wages or their bills.

An agreement, however, was reached late on Wednesday to save the union and ensure it would enter a team in the New Zealand's semi-professional provincial competition.

"The agreement ... represents a fresh start for this 131-year old organisation which we know holds a very special place in the hearts of many in this proud rugby province," NZRU chief executive steve Tew said.

"It is very satisfying to have reached this point given how bleak the picture was several weeks ago. We could not have done this without the collective efforts of the key parties involved."

