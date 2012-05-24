May 24 The cash-strapped Otago Rugby Union
(ORFU) will come to a settlement with all of its creditors by
the end of the month and can look forward to a "brighter
future", the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said on Thursday.
The ORFU faced liquidation in March because they could not
service NZ$2.35 million ($1.76 million) of debt, pay players'
wages and administrative staff or their bills.
Smaller creditors will receive everything they are owed,
while bigger companies will get NZ$5,000 and half of what they
are owed above that.
The terms of the rescue package, which included a long-term
loan of NZ$500,000 from the NZRU, meant the directors had to
resign and a new board has now been appointed.
"The stage is now set for the union to face the future with
confidence," NZRU chief executive Steve Tew said in a news
release.
"We thank all our partners who have worked hard over the
last few months to ensure this 131-year-old rugby institution
can survive and play its part in the Otago community."
The Dunedin-based Otago Highlanders Super Rugby team were
not impacted by the crisis having being hived off from the ORFU
as a separate legal entity.
The ORFU run the representative team in New Zealand's
semi-professional provincial competition and community rugby.
