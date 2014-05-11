May 11 Jet-heeled fullback Charles Piutau has strained a medial ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined for up to eight weeks, putting him out of contention for New Zealand's June test series against England.

Piutau, who played in all 10 tests in the All Blacks' undefeated season last year, suffered the injury when playing for the Blues in their Super Rugby loss to the New Zealand conference-leading Chiefs on Friday.

"He is currently in a brace and on crutches and is expected to be out of action for between six to eight weeks," the Auckland side said in a statement.

The nuggety 22-year-old had been in strong form for the Blues and was rated a candidate to start against England in the three-test series.

Piutau's injury opens the door for a recall for the versatile Colin Slade, who has been the forgotten man of New Zealand rugby, playing only one test since the 2011 World Cup.

The 26-year-old, once considered heir apparent to flyhalf Dan Carter, has performed solidly for the Crusaders in Super Rugby and may be in line for a recall when All Blacks coach Steve Hansen names an extended 35-man squad this week.

The New Zealand squad convenes for two training camps in Christchurch (May 18-20) and Wellington (May 25-27) before the opening test against England at Eden Park on June 7. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)