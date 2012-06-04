By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, June 4
WELLINGTON, June 4 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen
was well aware of the challenge he took on when he got the top
job after eight years as Graham Henry's assistant and it begins
in earnest with three tests against Ireland this month.
New Zealand's rugby-mad public will accept nothing less than
victories achieved in an attractive fashion and Hansen has had
no chance to ride the goodwill from the long-awaited second
World Cup victory last year.
The task facing the former Wales coach is to ensure the All
Blacks continue to win well, while at the same time overseeing
the introduction of new players and building a team to defend
the Webb Ellis trophy in England in 2015.
The 53-year-old did exactly that on Sunday when he and
fellow selectors Ian Foster and Grant Fox named seven new caps
in the 30-man squad to face Ireland in a series that begins on
June 9 at Eden Park in Auckland.
"We have a little bit of an eye to the future," Fox told
Radio Sport. "There some guys in the group who are aging a
little bit.
"We're not looking too far ahead (but) we want to get that
blend right and start setting things up and (flyhalf) Beauden
Barrett is part of that mix.
"Having guys in who might not get much game time but to be
in the group and learning off the best, having Beauden learning
off someone like Daniel Carter and (flanker) Sam Cane learning
off Richie (McCaw), how good is that?"
Hansen said they had chosen experienced players like inside
centre Ma'a Nonu, lock Ali Williams and scrumhalf Piri Weepu on
trust in order to help preserve the All Blacks' winning record
of a tick over 75 percent in tests.
That winning record is a major part of the New Zealand
public's expectations, and the fact the All Blacks have never
lost to Ireland only heightens those expectations.
The only blip for New Zealand in the 24-test, 107-year
rivalry was a 10-10 draw in Dublin in 1973.
"This is the best team in the world. There are huge
expectations with the job but you wouldn't want it any other
way," Hansen said.
"The external expectations allow the internal ones to be
even higher and that's what have made the All Blacks what they
are. I wouldn't want it any other way."
Declan Kidney's side arrived in New Zealand on Friday
without test veterans like fullback Geordan Murphy and loose
forwards Denis Leamy and David Wallace, who have all retired.
Experienced lock Paul O'Connell (knee) and abrasive number
eight Stephen Ferris (calf) also miss the trip due to injury,
while dangerous back Tommy Bowe has had to have surgery to
remove a blood clot near his kidney.
Pressure is also building on Kidney after the team beat
Australia in pool play during the World Cup but were then dumped
out in the quarter-finals by Wales.
A 30-9 hammering from England in their last Six Nations
match on St. Patrick's Day did not help, and neither did a
defeat to the invitational Barbarians side before they left for
New Zealand.
"Sometimes statistics tell lies, but, in this case, it
doesn't. It heightens the size of the task ahead of us," Kidney
told the Sunday Star-Times.
"We aren't going to put any noose around our neck in regards
to setting target results.
"We will see how we measure up. You have an excellent side
there and we are under no illusions about the size of the task
we're up against.
"There's a belief that we can perform better than we have
been."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)