CHRISTCHURCH, June 16 World champions New Zealand were reminded what test rugby was all about by a Ireland side that probably could not have played any better than they did, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said after his side sneaked to a 22-19 second-test win on Saturday.

The All Blacks hammered Brian O'Driscoll's side 42-10 in the opening test at Eden Park last week, but faced a far more intense Ireland side at Rugby League Park in frigid conditions.

Such was the intensity, Ireland came the closest they have since 1973 to beating New Zealand, when they drew 10-10, and winning their first test in 26 attempts against the All Blacks.

Daniel Carter's 80th-minute drop goal, however, snuffed out any dream of that first victory and won the three-match series for the hosts with a match to spare. The third and final game is in Hamilton next Saturday.

"We have beaten an Irish side that played as well as it probably could have," Hansen told reporters. "Plenty of young men and some older men have been reminded what test rugby is about.

"We know we have plenty to work on (before Hamilton).

"I think we will learn a heck of a lot out of the test match as a team...we haven't played great but we showed a tremendous amount of character and played smart rugby to drop kick a goal in the last 30 seconds of a match to win."

Hansen was frustrated at several costly penalties that kept Ireland in the match after his side had seemingly swung momentum in their favour.

"Clearly we made too many errors and the ones that frustrated us the most were the silly penalties," he said.

"You don't mind if the penalty is warranted but when they're stupid penalties, that's frustrating and something we will need to tidy up."

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw added that after Aaron Smith had scored his first test try shortly after halftime, which capped a run of 16 unanswered points in 20 minutes either side of the break, the home side felt they had the match under control

"We probably felt that we had momentum and were starting to get on top but a couple of mistakes one after the other gave the momentum back to them and you could see them lift," McCaw said.

"They're not a bad team when they get the momentum behind them and we were scrambling a wee bit.

"They brought a fair bit of intensity that you expect from test matches. They played well." (Editing by Tom Bartlett)