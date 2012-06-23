UPDATE 2-Rugby-Te'o handed England start as Jones makes four changes
* Care, May and Haskell also in to face Italy (Adds quotes)
HAMILTON, June 23 New Zealand beat Ireland 60-0 (halftime 29-0) in their third and final test match at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday.
Scorers:
New Zealand - Tries: Sam Cane (2), Sonny Bill Williams (2), Ben Smith, Hosea Gear, Liam Messam, Israel Dagg, Adam Thomson; Conversions: Aaron Cruden (2), Dagg, Beauden Barrett (3); Penalties: Barrett.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Care, May and Haskell also in to face Italy (Adds quotes)
EDINBURGH, Feb 24 Players coming off the bench and delivering powerful performances will be vital for Scotland if they are to beat Wales for the first time in a decade in the Six Nations on Saturday, said coach Vern Cotter.
Feb 24 Highlights from matches in week one of Super Rugby: