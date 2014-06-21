Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
June 21 New Zealand 36 beat England 13 (halftime 29-6) in the third test of their series at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand won the series 3-0.
Scorers:
New Zealand - Tries: Julian Savea (3), Aaron Smith (2); Conversions: Aaron Cruden (3), Beauden Barrett; Penalty: Cruden
England - Tries: Marland Yarde; Conversions: Freddie Burns; Penalties: Burns (2) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.