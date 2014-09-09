WELLINGTON, Sept 9 The All Blacks will play their first official test in the Pacific Islands next year, against Samoa in Apia, as Steve Hansen's side finalise their preparations ahead of the defence of the rugby World Cup in England.

The match will be held on July 8 and be important to the All Blacks' preparations due to the lack of June tours and a truncated Rugby Championship next year to allow for the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 World Cup.

The match at Apia Park was confirmed on Tuesday by New Zealand Rugby Union chairman Brent Impey and Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, who is also the chairman of the Samoa Rugby Union.

"This will be a wonderful celebration of the rich rugby connections and proud history that bind New Zealand and Samoa," Impey said in a statement.

"We know how much rugby means to Samoans and New Zealanders so to take the All Blacks to Apia will be a huge moment for all of us."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)