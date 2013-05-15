WELLINGTON May 15 All Blacks winger Julian Savea is to attend an anti-violence programme before he re-appears in court on a charge of assault next month, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was arrested after an incident with his partner last month.

Savea, who did not enter a plea on Wednesday, had told a media conference last month that he and his partner had been arguing at the time of the alleged incident.

His lawyer Noel Sainsbury told the Wellington District Court on Wednesday that Savea would attend the course with the hope police would withdraw the charge against him, Fairfax Media reported.

Savea was released until his court appearance on June 12.

