Oct 25 New Zealand rugby player Julian Savea has had a charge of assaulting his girlfriend withdrawn by a Wellington court after completing an anti-violence programme, local media reported on Friday.

Savea, 22, was charged earlier this year following a domestic dispute, though the charge's withdrawal means no conviction will be recorded against the All Blacks winger.

He had been a representative for a government-sponsored campaign to stamp out domestic violence and the controversy prompted him to apologise on Friday for the incident.

"I know my actions must have embarrassed them all and I am very sorry about that," he said in a statement published by Fairfax NZ about the Te Rito Wellington Family Violence Network "It's Not OK' campaign he fronted.

Savea is a member of the All Blacks' squad for their season-ending northern hemisphere tour.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)