By Greg Stutchbury
| AUCKLAND, June 7
AUCKLAND, June 7 Steve Hansen uttered the
dreaded 'R-word' on Thursday when he named his first All Blacks
side for the test against Ireland on Saturday, but quickly made
it clear he was not about to revive a policy of wholesale squad
rotation.
Rotation became something of a swear word in New Zealand in
2007 when Graham Henry chose to constantly rotate players in the
team through the pool phases of the World Cup, leading to a lack
of cohesion in the quarter-final defeat to France.
At the last World Cup, Henry stuck with a core of players
and changed the side only out of necessity, a strategy that was
vindicated when Richie McCaw lifted the Webb Ellis trophy last
October.
On Thursday when Hansen named his first All Blacks side as
head coach, the former assistant to Henry said he had been
mindful of the toll a longer Super Rugby season was taking on
some of his players.
Inside centre Sonny Bill Williams and blindside flanker
Victor Vito were both named to start against Ireland, with
Hansen saying the decisions had been partially made to give
regular starter Ma'a Nonu and the versatile Adam Thomson a rest.
"It's just a chance for us to give him a breather," Hansen
said when asked if Nonu had been dropped. "He's gone straight
from the World Cup to Japan and has worked all the way through
the Japanese season then came home.
"He was hoping to get a bit of a breather with the
(Auckland) Blues but they're having the season they're having so
he has had to jump straight back in there.
"We've also got a guy in the squad who's in outstanding form
(Williams) and that allows us to say 'let's get you freshened up
and get you ready for the next series'.
"Adam has (also) had huge workload down at the (Otago)
Highlanders and their game is really, really physical, so there
were signs of wear and tear there."
The fact Hansen and his fellow team selectors had players of
the calibre of Vito and Williams was also a factor in the
decision to give Nonu and Thomson a rest, the coach added.
"There's no doubt that Sonny is the in-form number 12 of
Super Rugby so the sensible thing is to do what we're doing with
Ma'a," Hansen added.
"The more depth, the better we can look after the players.
The better we look after them, the fresher they will be, and the
better high performance we will get.
"We're not talking about having huge rotation of teams. We
just have to be smart enough to say 'we have this opportunity to
do this for the athlete, let's take advantage of it and do
what's right for him'.
"And in this case we have got the opportunity to do that
without detriment to the team. So we are going to do that and
that's the sensible, wise thing to do."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)