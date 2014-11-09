LONDON Nov 9 Veteran centre Conrad Smith is returning to New Zealand to attend to a personal family matter and will miss the All Blacks' clash with Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Coach Steve Hansen said he hoped the 33-year-old would be back in Britain in time for their final test of the season, against Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 23.

"Everyone (in his family) is healthy which is great but obviously it's a personal matter so we can't answer any more questions on it. But we're just letting you know he's gone home," Hansen told Fairfax Media NZ.

"As long as he gets the issue sorted out he'll be back. All his gear is here so that's the intention."

Smith, the team's first-choice centre and an important member of their leadership group, played in the 24-21 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington, editing by Tony Jimenez)