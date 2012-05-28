By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON May 28 All Blacks hopeful Aaron
Smith is used to making cuts.
But this week in Wellington the former apprentice
hairdresser is well aware that at least one, if not two, of the
four scrumhalves at a 35-man All Blacks training camp in New
Zealand's capital will be trimmed when coach Steve Hansen names
his 30-man squad to face Ireland on Sunday.
"It's a bit of a weird format, it's a training camp, so I'm
just trying to do all of the little things right both on and off
the field," the Otago Highlanders scrumhalf told reporters in
Wellington on Monday.
"I'm chuffed to be here, and very excited to be in the
environment. I'm just trying to soak up as much as possible."
Mindful that World Cup winning teams have suffered a
hangover in the following year, Hansen has tried to balance his
first squad with players who have proved themselves at
international level as well as injecting fresh blood.
As such, Smith's competition for the coveted black jersey at
the camp include World Cup winners Andy Ellis and Piri Weepu and
fellow youngster Tawera Kerr-Barlow of the Waikato Chiefs.
Wellington Hurricanes scrumhalf TJ Perenara is also
knocking, loudly, at Hansen's door after another superb
performance in his side's 66-24 demolition of the Melbourne
Rebels last Saturday, something that Smith said he was well
aware of.
"(They're) all coming through at once, which is a bit of a
bugger," joked the 23-year-old Smith who came to prominence from
one of the smaller unions, Manawatu.
SHINE BRIGHTER
Unlike many modern day scrumhalves, Smith is something of a
throwback. He is not over 1.83m (6-feet) tall or 100kgs. Instead
he stands 1.71m (about 5-feet-7) and weighs just 82kgs, though
that could be if he is dripping wet.
Instead he relies on a long, flat pass that allows his
backline that little bit of extra time, has a well-honed kicking
game and is beginning to run more around the fringes as the
Highlanders forwards provide him with clean ball.
He will get the opportunity to further press his claims on
Friday when the Highlanders play Ellis's Canterbury Crusaders.
"I'm looking at it as a trial," he said of the Super Rugby
clash in Christchurch.
"The key for me will be going out not trying to do
everything and be the man. It's just about trying to do my job
within the team and do my job within our game plan.
"Hopefully that's enough to make me shine brighter. These
are the games you want to play and start.
"If I can do the little things off the field right then
hopefully the performance comes and if I play well on Friday
then hopefully I'll have done all I can to show the coaches to
'pick me, pick me'."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)