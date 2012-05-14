May 14 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has
omitted wingers Zac Guildford and Hosea Gear from a 35-man squad
for training camps ahead of the All Blacks' three-test series
against Ireland next month, but thrown a lifeline to misfiring
backs Piri Weepu and Ma'a Nonu.
Hansen, who took over from Graham Henry in the wake of the
All Blacks' World Cup triumph, has included 21 of the players
that helped clinch the Webb Ellis trophy on home soil, but also
a slew of uncapped youngsters to inject fresh blood into an
ageing squad.
Julian Savea, who has helped spark the Wellington
Hurricanes' revival in the Super Rugby competition this season,
has been named as one of only three specialist wings in the
squad, along with World Cup-winners Richard Kahui and Cory Jane.
"He's been someone that was earmarked a long time ago to be
good enough as a player of a World Cup," the dour 53-year-old
Hansen told reporters in Christchurch of Savea.
"He's playing with a lot of confidence as is the whole
Hurricanes team ... That confidence is allowing him to showcase
what he has got."
One of Gear and Guildford, who generated headlines in the
offseason with a drunken, naked episode in a Cook Islands
nightspot, may yet be handed a reprieve with Kahui injured.
The powerful 26-year-old came off with a dislocated shoulder
during the Chiefs' 42-27 loss to the champion Queensland Reds in
Brisbane on Sunday and faces a long spell on the sidelines.
Hansen showed he was not immune to sentiment by naming
outside centre Nonu and scrumhalf Weepu. Both have struggled
since crossing from the Hurricanes into an Auckland Blues side
that has proved a colossal disappointment with only two wins
after 12 weeks of the season.
The pair turned in solid performances in the Blues' win over
the cellar-dwelling Lions over the weekend, but Hansen called on
Weepu to lift his game.
SOME CHANGES
Weepu will jostle with Canterbury Crusader Andy Ellis, and
rookie scrumhalves Aaron Smith of the Otago Highlanders and the
Waikato Chiefs' Tawera Kerr-Barlow, at the three-day training
camps in Auckland next week and Wellington on May 27-29.
"Obviously Piri's got a few questions marks around him with
the way he's been playing," said Hansen, who will trim the squad
to 30 on June 3, ahead of the first test against Ireland in
Auckland on June 9.
"We've had a sit-down with him and made it pretty clear what
our expectations are of him and he's got to meet those
expectations by the end of the last camp otherwise he won't be
considered for selection."
Sam Cane has been preferred to Matt Todd as captain Richie
McCaw's stand-in at openside flanker, while loose forwards Brad
Shields (Hurricanes) and Luke Whitelock (Crusaders) will also
get a chance to impress.
The Chiefs' towering 20-year-old Brodie Retallick has also
been included along with fellow uncapped lock Luke Romano, while
Hurricanes flyhalf Beauden Barrett will prepare alongside Aaron
Cruden and Dan Carter.
Carter has struggled to recover from a troublesome groin
injury that ruled him out of the latter stages of the World Cup
and has been starting at inside centre in recent weeks for the
Crusaders, relinquishing kicking duties to flyhalf Tom Taylor.
Hansen said the ploy would not be repeated at national
level. "If he starts for the All Blacks, it'll be at 10 in the
June series," Hansen said of Carter.
Hansen defended his youthful, extended squad while conceding
a number would be unlikely to see international action this
season.
"We do have a large amount of the squad getting near 30 or
plus-30 (years of age). Over the next one to four years we're
going to have to make some changes.
"We feel that at some point (the younger players) will don
the All Blacks jersey and why not bring them in and let them
experience the huge expectations and the feelings that go in
that camp."
Squad:
Charlie Faumuina, Ma'a Nonu, Keven Mealamu, Piri Weepu, Ali
Williams, Tony Woodcock, Sam Cane, Aaron Cruden, Richard Kahui,
Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Brodie Retallick, Ben Tameifuna, Sonny Bill
Williams, Beauden Barrett, Cory Jane, Julian Savea, Brad
Shields, Conrad Smith, Victor Vito, Dan Carter, Wyatt Crockett,
Israel Dagg, Andy Ellis, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Richie McCaw,
Kieran Read, Luke Romano, Luke Whitelock, Sam Whitelock,
Tamati Ellison, Andrew Hore, Aaron Smith, Ben Smith, Adam
Thomson.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Patrick
Johnston)