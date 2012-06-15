CHRISTCHURCH, June 15 Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Hamish Riach is unequivocal on what a temporary stadium at Rugby League Park in Christchurch means after an earthquake destroyed their home base at Lancaster Park.

"It means everything," he said in an interview with Reuters on Friday. "It means everything."

The new venue will host its first test match on Saturday when the All Blacks play Ireland in the second of their three match series.

New Zealand won the first game 42-10 last week in Auckland.

The test is the first in Christchurch since 2010, after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Feb. 2011 devastated the central city, killed almost 200 people and badly affected infrastructure in surrounding suburbs.

It also tore up the playing surface at Lancaster Park and cracks developed in the grandstands, forcing the Canterbury Crusaders to spend the entire 2011 Super Rugby season on the road, while rugby World Cup organisers also stripped the city of their seven games for last year's global showpiece.

"We lost a significant amount of money last year by travelling," Riach said of the Crusaders' 2011 Super Rugby season.

"The team did a remarkable job by staying focussed, but I don't think we could have travelled successfully a second year.

"Equally we couldn't afford to lose the same amount of money, so the stadium is a wonderful asset for us.

"It means absolutely everything to the ongoing survival of the Crusaders and Canterbury rugby."

The earthquake not only wrecked Lancaster Park but the Canterbury Rugby Union have been forced to move offices as well.

UNDERMINE US

Their new low-rise modest office building sits beside a small construction site with another low-rise block springing from the pothole scarred ground that filled quickly with water from the heavy rain showers on Friday.

Inside the white breeze blocked building the spirit of Canterbury rugby, however, remains alive. The walls are adorned with photos of their successful Super Rugby and provincial teams.

Far too many photos for fans of other New Zealand teams, yet a highly visible sign of the rugby dynasty that has been built from New Zealand's second largest city since rugby went professional in 1995.

While Riach, who is nursing a broken arm after slipping on icy ground after heavy snow last week, is thankful for the new venue in the inner-west suburb of Addington, he is also adamant it is a temporary solution.

"We are really grateful for our temporary home, but it is temporary and it is relatively small," he said of the 17,000-capacity stadium.

"If we fill it every week, we will break even, but you only need a stumble in the competition, or the snow like we had last week to not have a game.

"There are any number of things that could undermine us every week and that then tips us back into deficit."

The Christchurch City Council, Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (CERA) and central government are currently working through plans on the infrastructure requirements for the city, and Riach said he was lobbying hard for a new venue he wants to be "international standard".

Riach said their preferred option is for a rectangular covered stadium with a capacity of 35,000.

Whether that is a stand alone venue or part of a larger sporting complex with indoor facilities and additional space for ancillary facilities for something like a convention centre, Riach was "happy either way".

The council had suggested an uncovered option, and Riach was well aware there was debate around the additional cost of adding a roof to the project, or even rebuilding a stadium at all.

"The issue is in a city that has got so many things that need doing, how do scarce resources get allocated to a whole lot of important projects," he said.

"It is definitely our role to point out the benefits of a first class international stadium for Christchurch's future." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)