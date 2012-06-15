By Greg Stutchbury
| CHRISTCHURCH, June 15
CHRISTCHURCH, June 15 Canterbury Rugby Union
chief executive Hamish Riach is unequivocal on what a temporary
stadium at Rugby League Park in Christchurch means after an
earthquake destroyed their home base at Lancaster Park.
"It means everything," he said in an interview with Reuters
on Friday. "It means everything."
The new venue will host its first test match on Saturday
when the All Blacks play Ireland in the second of their three
match series.
New Zealand won the first game 42-10 last week in Auckland.
The test is the first in Christchurch since 2010, after a
6.3 magnitude earthquake in Feb. 2011 devastated the central
city, killed almost 200 people and badly affected infrastructure
in surrounding suburbs.
It also tore up the playing surface at Lancaster Park and
cracks developed in the grandstands, forcing the Canterbury
Crusaders to spend the entire 2011 Super Rugby season on the
road, while rugby World Cup organisers also stripped the city of
their seven games for last year's global showpiece.
"We lost a significant amount of money last year by
travelling," Riach said of the Crusaders' 2011 Super Rugby
season.
"The team did a remarkable job by staying focussed, but I
don't think we could have travelled successfully a second year.
"Equally we couldn't afford to lose the same amount of
money, so the stadium is a wonderful asset for us.
"It means absolutely everything to the ongoing survival of
the Crusaders and Canterbury rugby."
The earthquake not only wrecked Lancaster Park but the
Canterbury Rugby Union have been forced to move offices as well.
UNDERMINE US
Their new low-rise modest office building sits beside a
small construction site with another low-rise block springing
from the pothole scarred ground that filled quickly with water
from the heavy rain showers on Friday.
Inside the white breeze blocked building the spirit of
Canterbury rugby, however, remains alive. The walls are adorned
with photos of their successful Super Rugby and provincial
teams.
Far too many photos for fans of other New Zealand teams, yet
a highly visible sign of the rugby dynasty that has been built
from New Zealand's second largest city since rugby went
professional in 1995.
While Riach, who is nursing a broken arm after slipping on
icy ground after heavy snow last week, is thankful for the new
venue in the inner-west suburb of Addington, he is also adamant
it is a temporary solution.
"We are really grateful for our temporary home, but it is
temporary and it is relatively small," he said of the
17,000-capacity stadium.
"If we fill it every week, we will break even, but you only
need a stumble in the competition, or the snow like we had last
week to not have a game.
"There are any number of things that could undermine us
every week and that then tips us back into deficit."
The Christchurch City Council, Canterbury Earthquake
Recovery Authority (CERA) and central government are currently
working through plans on the infrastructure requirements for the
city, and Riach said he was lobbying hard for a new venue he
wants to be "international standard".
Riach said their preferred option is for a rectangular
covered stadium with a capacity of 35,000.
Whether that is a stand alone venue or part of a larger
sporting complex with indoor facilities and additional space for
ancillary facilities for something like a convention centre,
Riach was "happy either way".
The council had suggested an uncovered option, and Riach was
well aware there was debate around the additional cost of adding
a roof to the project, or even rebuilding a stadium at all.
"The issue is in a city that has got so many things that
need doing, how do scarce resources get allocated to a whole lot
of important projects," he said.
"It is definitely our role to point out the benefits of a
first class international stadium for Christchurch's future."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)