Nov 8 Christchurch will get a temporary 17,000-capacity rugby stadium on the sites of the AMI Stadium, which was damaged during the February eartquake, local media said on Tuesday.

The new stadium will be on the site of Rugby League Park and will be ready by March next year, in time for the 2012 Super Rugby season.

The New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said that the All Blacks, who won the World Cup at home last month, would play Ireland in a test match at the venue next year.

Christchurch, which hasn't hosted an All Blacks test since August 2010, lost its World Cup hosting rights after the deadly earthquake in February which caused extensive damage and loss of lives.

"I think it is crucial, it is a step towards the restoration of normality for Cantabrians," Prime Minister John Key was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"It is one thing to go to work every day and go through the hassles of fixing your home up or rebuilding your home but people want to have things to look forward to, to be able to take the kids out and just do normal family things."

The redevelopment will cost $20 million with the government providing about $11 million in funding.

Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Hamish Riach said the redevelopment of Rugby League Park was an important part of rebuilding Christchurch.

"We know that rugby has played an important part in helping people to rebuild and put their lives together," he said. "We saw during the Rugby World Cup and in particular when the victorious All Blacks came to Christchurch with the Webb Ellis Cup, just how important sport can be for uniting a community in challenging times."

