By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Dec 2 The New Zealand Rugby
Union has opened the path to outside investment in their Super
rugby franchises, inviting bidders to buy management licenses in
four of the union's five teams in the southern hemisphere
competition from 2013.
The NZRU, however, will retain ownership of the teams -- the
Auckland Blues, Waikato Chiefs, Wellington Hurricanes and
Canterbury Crusaders -- and responsibility for contracting
playing and coaching staff.
The Otago Highlanders, the other New Zealand side in the
southern hemisphere competition, would not be included as they
were already seeking other opportunities.
The licensee will manage the team and have control over its
marketing, while it will generate revenue from the sale of
naming rights and from "non-rugby" activities.
NZRU chief executive Steve Tew said the traditional
"intellectual property" of the team's name would remain with the
governing body though a commercial sponsor could be linked to
it, similar to club teams in Japan.
The decision has been mooted for some time by the NZRU, who
have been forced at various times to bail out their Super rugby
teams and a number of domestic provincial sides, though Tew said
at this stage the proposal was still tentative and they were
"open to new ideas".
"We are very much testing the water," Tew told Reuters via
telephone from Auckland.
"This has not been attempted in New Zealand professional
sport before, so we have a very open mind to get some fresh
initiative and to reinvigorate the franchise model and hopefully
bring some more capital to bear on their activities.
"At the end of the day, these proposals will be judged with
the best interests of New Zealand rugby first and foremost...so
there will be some constraints... but we have not closed off
anything at this point in time."
The NZRU had not ruled out the possibility of teams
generating revenue from companies that may be competitors to
their own sponsors though some agreements like that with global
apparel and sportswear manufacturer adidas would be "protected"
to ensure competitors were excluded.
Foreign investors would be welcome, Tew said, but the teams
would remain in New Zealand.
They would not be restricted to remain in their current
geographic bases, but he said factors such as stadia, population
and commercial opportunities meant the current bases in
Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch were probably
the strongest locations.
Expressions of interest would close on March 9, 2012 with
shortlisted parties to submit a proposal by April and formal
agreements concluded by June.
As well as being forced to bail out Super rugby and
provincial teams the NZRU will also underwrite about NZ$10
million ($7.8 million) of the operating loss from the recent
rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
Tew said during the tournament the NZRU stood to lose about
NZ$13 million this year because of the World Cup cutting into
sponsorship, television and gate revenues.
It was therefore imperative the Super rugby teams became
financially self-sufficient, he said.
"If the entities are well run and we get back to the levels
of support we had at the start of the competition they should be
self funding and preferably profitable," he said.
"But we are looking at the (teams) to have financial
security, which we don't have at the moment."
($1 = NZ$1.28)
