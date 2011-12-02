* NZRU "open to ideas"

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Dec 2 The New Zealand Rugby Union has opened the path to outside investment in their Super rugby franchises, inviting bidders to buy management licenses in four of the union's five teams in the southern hemisphere competition from 2013.

The NZRU, however, will retain ownership of the teams -- the Auckland Blues, Waikato Chiefs, Wellington Hurricanes and Canterbury Crusaders -- and responsibility for contracting playing and coaching staff.

The Otago Highlanders, the other New Zealand side in the southern hemisphere competition, would not be included as they were already seeking other opportunities.

The licensee will manage the team and have control over its marketing, while it will generate revenue from the sale of naming rights and from "non-rugby" activities.

NZRU chief executive Steve Tew said the traditional "intellectual property" of the team's name would remain with the governing body though a commercial sponsor could be linked to it, similar to club teams in Japan.

The decision has been mooted for some time by the NZRU, who have been forced at various times to bail out their Super rugby teams and a number of domestic provincial sides, though Tew said at this stage the proposal was still tentative and they were "open to new ideas".

"We are very much testing the water," Tew told Reuters via telephone from Auckland.

"This has not been attempted in New Zealand professional sport before, so we have a very open mind to get some fresh initiative and to reinvigorate the franchise model and hopefully bring some more capital to bear on their activities.

"At the end of the day, these proposals will be judged with the best interests of New Zealand rugby first and foremost...so there will be some constraints... but we have not closed off anything at this point in time."

The NZRU had not ruled out the possibility of teams generating revenue from companies that may be competitors to their own sponsors though some agreements like that with global apparel and sportswear manufacturer adidas would be "protected" to ensure competitors were excluded.

Foreign investors would be welcome, Tew said, but the teams would remain in New Zealand.

They would not be restricted to remain in their current geographic bases, but he said factors such as stadia, population and commercial opportunities meant the current bases in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch were probably the strongest locations.

Expressions of interest would close on March 9, 2012 with shortlisted parties to submit a proposal by April and formal agreements concluded by June.

As well as being forced to bail out Super rugby and provincial teams the NZRU will also underwrite about NZ$10 million ($7.8 million) of the operating loss from the recent rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Tew said during the tournament the NZRU stood to lose about NZ$13 million this year because of the World Cup cutting into sponsorship, television and gate revenues.

It was therefore imperative the Super rugby teams became financially self-sufficient, he said.

"If the entities are well run and we get back to the levels of support we had at the start of the competition they should be self funding and preferably profitable," he said.

"But we are looking at the (teams) to have financial security, which we don't have at the moment."

($1 = NZ$1.28)

