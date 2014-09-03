WELLINGTON, Sept 3 Former All Blacks squad member Ben Tameifuna faces a lengthy ban for shoving a referee during a provincial match in New Zealand.

The 140-kg prop was cited for 'acting against the spirit of good sportsmanship' when he pushed referee Glen Jackson out of the way while defending on the try-line during Waikato's win over North Harbour on Saturday.

Video footage of the incident shows Tameifuna, who plays for the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby, defending a drive for the line by North Harbour and knocking Jackson off his feet while keeping his eyes fixed on a ruck.

His judicial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, a day later than planned due to a technical failure with the video conference, local media reported. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)