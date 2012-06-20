June 21 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the
following team for the third and final test against Ireland at
Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday.
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg; 14-Ben Smith, 13-Conrad Smith,
12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Hosea Gear; 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron
Smith; 8-Richie McCaw (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Liam Messam,
5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Andrew Hore,
1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Brodie
Retallick, 19-Adam Thomson, 20-Piri Weepu, 21-Beauden Barrett,
22-Tamati Ellison
