June 18 World champions New Zealand will play tests against Scotland, Italy, Wales and England on their tour of Europe in November, the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said on Monday.

The tourists will be expected to beat Six Nations stragglers Scotland and Italy in their first two tests on Nov. 11 and 17 as neither country has ever beaten the All Blacks.

There will be much anticipation about their encounter with Six Nations Grand Slam champions Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Nov. 24, however.

The Welsh have been impressive in defeat in the first two matches of their ongoing three-test tour of Australia, although they have not managed to beat the All Blacks in almost 60 years since the last of their three wins in 1953.

New Zealand have won their last nine matches against former world champions England, who they meet in the final match of the tour at Twickenham on Dec. 1.

The All Blacks squeaked past Ireland in the second test of their series on Saturday after mauling the tourists in the opener. The third test in on Saturday before New Zealand test their mettle against Australia, South Africa and Argentina in the new Rugby Championship in August. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)