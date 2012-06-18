June 18 World champions New Zealand will play
tests against Scotland, Italy, Wales and England on their tour
of Europe in November, the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said
on Monday.
The tourists will be expected to beat Six Nations stragglers
Scotland and Italy in their first two tests on Nov. 11 and 17 as
neither country has ever beaten the All Blacks.
There will be much anticipation about their encounter with
Six Nations Grand Slam champions Wales at the Millennium Stadium
in Cardiff on Nov. 24, however.
The Welsh have been impressive in defeat in the first two
matches of their ongoing three-test tour of Australia, although
they have not managed to beat the All Blacks in almost 60 years
since the last of their three wins in 1953.
New Zealand have won their last nine matches against former
world champions England, who they meet in the final match of the
tour at Twickenham on Dec. 1.
The All Blacks squeaked past Ireland in the second test of
their series on Saturday after mauling the tourists in the
opener. The third test in on Saturday before New Zealand test
their mettle against Australia, South Africa and Argentina in
the new Rugby Championship in August.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)