WELLINGTON May 29 Loose forward Sam Cane and flyhalf Aaron Cruden have possibly the most unenviable roles in world rugby. Understudies to All Black captain Richie McCaw and record points scorer Daniel Carter.

And neither of the veteran players appears to be going away in a hurry as both McCaw and Carter signed four-year contracts with the New Zealand Rugby Union until 2015.

Father Time, however, may catch up with the pair before the next World Cup in England, with the 31-year-old McCaw suffering problems with his feet for the best part of two years and the 30-year-old Carter having his World Cup ended by a torn groin.

The injuries reminded the rugby mad nation that both were indeed fallible and just a bad tackle, overstretched muscle, or twisted knee, away from the end of their careers.

As such, the uncapped 20-year-old Cane was brought into an extended 35-man All Blacks squad for two training camps ahead of their tests against Ireland and seemingly anointed by new coach Steve Hansen as McCaw's long-term successor.

Not that the flanker is getting too far ahead of himself at the prospects of filling McCaw's size 12 boots just yet.

"Pushing for a spot? He's the captain mate", Cane said with a grin when asked on Tuesday of his chances of making the test squad for the matches against Ireland next month.

"All I will be doing is pushing to get named in the squad, then its about pushing for the final 22."

Cane, who like Cruden came through New Zealand's highly successful under-20 programme that has provided four successive world championships, said he had been nervous, and excited, about meeting McCaw at the first camp last week in Auckland.

That nervousness had disappeared by the time chilling rain and hail showers swept across Porirua Park, about 20 kilometres north of Wellington on Tuesday.

"It's unbelievable. I have grown up watching Richie and idolising his play," Cane added.

"To be running alongside him and having a chat to him is absolutely amazing ...but you have to adapt quickly."

GREAT GUY

In contrast, Cruden has test experience having been brought into the squad in 2010 before a nervous performances against Australia, when Carter was injured, saw him drop out of contention.

Carter's groin tear during the World Cup brought him back into the squad where he performed admirably in the semi-final win over Australia though he suffered a knee injury during the final against France.

The 23-year-old's form for the Super rugby-leading Waikato Chiefs, however, has settled any nerves about the long-term succession of Carter in the pivotal position, with the exciting Wellington Hurricanes' flyhalf Beauden Barrett also in the 35-man squad which is reduced to 30 on June 3.

Always a dangerous runner, Cruden's kicking game has developed markedly this season, adding length to his tactical kicking and accuracy with his place kicks. His option taking and game management is also more assured.

Cruden, however, is also aware that he has a hard job displacing Carter in the starting lineup and is prepared to mark time and learn, for now.

"I still think Dan is the best 10 in the world and if I'm able to learn from him then that's exactly what I'm going to do," Cruden said.

"He's a great guy, always willing to help out guys in his position, so I'm just going to soak it all in.

"Obviously (I'm) always hoping to get on the field. But will just try to push my claim at training and hope to get a bit of game time during that series (against Ireland).

"That comes from doing the hard work at training and really trying to push Dan as far as I can and when given the opportunity just playing to the best of my ability."