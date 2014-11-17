Nov 17 All Blacks loose forward Victor Vito is returning to New Zealand after suffering a calf strain and will miss next weekend's final tour match against Wales in Cardiff.

The big number eight rampaged home from 40 metres out to score a spectacular opening try in the tourists' 24-16 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday before being replaced by Liam Messam just before half time.

Vito will not be replaced in the squad and reigning World Player of the Year Kieran Read is likely to start in the middle of the back row at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Lock Dominic Bird, who joined the squad as an injury replacement for Brodie Retallick and started against the Scots, is also returning home, the All Blacks said. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)