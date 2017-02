WELLINGTON Oct 22 New Zealand rugby great Wilson Whineray, who captained the All Blacks 67 times between 1957 and 1965, died in Auckland early on Monday morning. He was 77.

"Sir Wilson Whineray passed away peacefully at 3:20am today surrounded by his family at Auckland Hospital where he had been for the past month," the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said in a statement. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)