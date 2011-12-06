Dec 6 Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill
Williams will switch the pitch for the ring once again in
February when he fights for New Zealand's vacant heavyweight
boxing crown, the All Blacks back told local media on Tuesday.
Williams faces 10-year professional Richard Tutaki in
Hamilton on Feb. 8, less than three weeks before his debut with
his new Super rugby side, Waikato Chiefs.
Undefeated in four fights against a succession of journeyman
opponents, Williams said Tutaki presented a real challenge.
"I think every time you step in the ring, there's a bit of
fear in there but that motivates you to train hard and do your
best," Williams, clean-cut in a snappy grey suit, told local
reporters at a media conference.
"He's a seasoned campaigner, 40 fights, so hopefully I
haven't bitten off too much, but I'll be right."
His 33-year-old opponent, nicknamed the "Tutaki Express
Train", has a 19-21 record with one draw in 41 fights. He lost
his last bout in April following an 18-month break from the
sport, local media said.
Williams won his last fight by unanimous decision in June
against 43-year-old Tongan boxer Alipate Liava'a as then-All
Blacks coach Graham Henry looked on from the crowd, but was
criticised for being unable to finish his opponent in the
six-round fight in Auckland.
"After the last fight I kind of said to my manager I want to
try and step up in class ... I was offered the chance to fight
for the belt and it's not every day you get the opportunity,"
added Williams.
"Just really excited. Hopefully this is something I can add
to my sporting achievements ... As a boxer I'm always evolving
and I think there's a lot of improvement in me."
Williams's boxing aspirations have stoked controversy in New
Zealand, where fans and pundits fret that the barnstorming
26-year-old could do himself serious damage and endanger his
rugby career.
Williams, who played at centre and wing in the All Blacks'
march to their second World Cup, has nonetheless secured an
endorsement of sorts from the New Zealand Rugby Union, who
permitted him a limited number of fights in his one-year
contract.
