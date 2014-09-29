WELLINGTON, Sept 30 Dual international Sonny Bill Williams will make his return to New Zealand rugby next week with provincial team Counties Manukau, ending any possible recriminations over the New Zealand Rugby Union's decision to grant him an exemption under eligibility rules.

The 29-year-old finished his second stint in Australia's National Rugby League on Friday when the Sydney Roosters bowed out of the semi-finals and said he was keen to get back into the All Blacks' set-up.

Local media had reported Williams was considering turning out for Counties this weekend, but the team said on Tuesday he would not link with them until next week and play their remaining fixtures in the provincial championship.

"This is another exciting chapter for Counties Manukau Rugby and we are rapt that an athlete of Sonny Bill William's caliber has chosen to join the Steelers," Counties Manukau chief executive Andrew Maddock said in a statement.

"It is great news ...that he will play (provincial rugby) this season when he was not expected to join us till next year.

"This just shows how dedicated he is to immersing himself back into rugby and gaining the respect of his new team and supporters."

Williams has signed a two-year deal with the New Zealand Rugby Union and Waikato Chiefs from 2015, but the NZRU were keen to get him back in a black jersey quickly as he reaccustomed himself to the 15-man game after two years with rugby league.

They approved an exemption last month under their eligibility rules to allow him to be selected for the All Blacks' season-ending tour to the United States and Britain without having first played in New Zealand immediately prior to the tour.

By playing for Counties against Auckland on Oct. 8 and Tasman four days later, he will no longer need it.

The All Blacks have just five tests next year before they defend the World Cup in England and coach Steve Hansen was keen to get Williams' back into the national team environment as quickly as possible. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alan Baldwin)