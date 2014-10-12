WELLINGTON Oct 12 World Cup-winning centre Sonny Bill Williams is in discussions about playing for New Zealand at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, sevens coach Gordon Tietjens said on Sunday.

The code-switching, former New Zealand heavyweight boxing champion returned to rugby union again this week ahead of next year's World Cup after a two-year spell in Australia's National Rugby League competition with the Sydney Roosters.

While Williams came off the bench for Counties Manukau in their provincial 15-a-side clash on Sunday, New Zealand were winning the plate tournament at the Gold Coast sevens after losing to England in the quarter-finals of the main prize.

"I've spoken to his agent. He's expressed a real interest that Sonny Bill is keen to look at the Olympics," Tietjens said after the event in Australia.

"Sonny Bill Williams ticks all the boxes. He's a great, great athlete. Got everything. Can he play sevens? I don't know."

Despite a lack of game time, the powerful and skilful Williams is expected to join up with the All Blacks for their end of season tour to the United States and Britain before playing for the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby next year ahead of the World Cup.

Tietjens, though, had previously said any prospective candidate who wanted to make his squad for the Rio Games, where rugby sevens will debut as an Olympic sport, could not expect to turn up only for Brazil.

New Zealand have won 12 of the 15 Sevens World Series titles but Tietjens warned the early exit in Queensland showed why they could not get complacent -- especially as the top four at the end of the nine-leg series qualify for Rio.

"People will probably take it for granted that New Zealand will qualify because we've done particularly well but I can tell every time we won a world series there's been a lot of hard work go into it," he said.

"It's been fierce certainly in the last three or four years. Winning the last 12 series out of 15 means nothing now when it comes to Olympic qualification." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)