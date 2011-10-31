Oct 31 Sonny Bill Williams has signed a one-year deal to remain with the All Blacks until the end of 2012 and agreed to play for the Waikato Chiefs in the next Super Rugby season, the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said on Monday.

The 26-year-old played at centre and wing to help the All Blacks win the World Cup on home soil earlier this month but had been linked with a move back to rugby league for next year.

"He's a special player who creates some real excitement and interest in the game with his style of rugby," the NZRU's Neil Sorensen said in a news release.

"We're looking forward to seeing him create some more excitement in a Chiefs, as well as an All Blacks, jersey next year."

Renowned for his ability to offload the ball in the tackle, Williams played for the Canterbury Crusaders in the last Super Rugby season.

He has also fought four professional heavyweight boxing bouts in the last two years, winning them all, and that looks set to continue next year as well.

"Specific details of William's contract are confidential, however he retains the option to take part in a limited number of professional boxing fixtures," said the statement.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories