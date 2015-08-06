* Australia start with Pocock and Hooper

* Giteau returns at inside centre (Adds details, quotes)

SYDNEY Aug 6 Openside flankers Michael Hooper and David Pocock will start a test match together for the first time as Australia coach Michael Cheika reshuffled his side for their Rugby Championship decider against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

Hooper will assume the specialist openside role while Pocock will shift to the back of the scrum at number eight for the clash, which also doubles as the first game of the Bledisloe Cup.

"Australian rugby is very fortunate to have some quality flankers competing for the number seven jumper," Cheika said in a statement on Thursday.

"Both players have been in outstanding form for club and country this season and have shown their class in sharing the spot in the first two matches.

"They now have an opportunity to start a test together which they are very excited about."

Cheika's gamble to sacrifice the bulk of a specialist number eight like Wycliff Palu has indicated his desire to attack the All Blacks at the breakdown with both Pocock and Hooper turnover specialists.

The Wallabies coach also chose to drop the hulking lock Will Skelton to the bench and brought back the rangy Dean Mumm, an indication he wants to play a more fast-paced game.

The selection of Mumm also gives the Wallabies a more genuine lineout threat than Skelton, though that has been negated by the decision to play Pocock at number eight.

Bernard Foley has retained the flyhalf jersey after suggestions that Matt Giteau could return to the position having recovered from injury, though the Toulon utility back has been selected at inside centre, giving the Wallabies a dual playmaking option at first receiver if needed.

Loosehead prop Scott Sio will also make his first start for the Wallabies after coming off the bench in the previous two matches.

Drew Mitchell, who like Giteau returned to the side after the Australia Rugby Union relaxed their policy on the selection of overseas-based players earlier this year, will get his first start of the season on the left wing.

The match will decide the winner of the Rugby Championship, which has been reduced this year due to the World Cup in England, which starts in little over a month.

The second Bledisloe Cup test is in Auckland on Aug. 15.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Giteau, 11-Drew Mitchell, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill, 4-Dean Mumm, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nic White, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)