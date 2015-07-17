BRISBANE, July 17 South Africa lock Victor Matfield believes the Springboks will have plenty of time to put things right before the World Cup even if they lose their Rugby Championship opener against Australia on Saturday.

The 38-year-old World Cup winner will captain a patched up South Africa side against the Wallabies at Lang Park in the absence of regular skipper Jean de Villiers, who is one of a string of experienced players recuperating from injury.

Matfield, who will be playing his 122nd test, said the team was obviously aiming to win the truncated championship but his experience had taught him that good form in August did not necessarily translate into World Cup success.

"I've seen teams win the championship and go on and win the World Cup and I've seen teams not go so well in the championship and also win the World Cup," he told reporters at the team hotel on Friday.

"So it's more for us as to see where we are as a team, do we still need to change some things in our structure. For now everything is in place and we really want to go out and win the game and win the championship as well.

"A good win gives confidence to the squad, it also gives a nice vibe for the next few weeks. But if it doesn't go well, we'll have a look at it and hopefully have a lot of time to fix it before the World Cup."

The absence of de Villiers means the Springboks will field a midfield trio of flyhalf Handre Pollard and centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende, who have only 12 caps between them.

Matfield said it remained to be seen if they could take the step up to test level as a unit, even if they had gelled well in the comprehensive victory over a World XV in Cape Town last week.

"They're going to be tested," he conceded. "I think Handre showed last year against Australia and New Zealand what he can do against the top nations.

"Damian's outstanding in Super Rugby, he was outstanding last week and now he gets his opportunity at inside centre to show what he can do at test level.

"Jesse has been outstanding at fullback for the Bulls and now he has to prove what he can do at this level.

"They will be tested and we'll see how they do."

Matfield was expecting a tough forward battle and said the pack knew how important it would be to stop Australia getting on the front foot and unleashing their backline.

"We know it's going to be physical," he said. "We'll have to stop their big carriers on the advantage line, if they get momentum with those backs that they've picked, they will be very dangerous." (Editing by Julian Linden)