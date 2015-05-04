CAPE TOWN May 4 Holders New Zealand will open their Rugby Championship defence by hosting Argentina at AMI Stadium in Christchurch on July 17, SANZAR said on Monday.

Australia and South Africa clash in Brisbane the following day in a tournament that will serve as crucial a warm-up for Southern hemisphere sides to the World Cup in England.

South Africa return home to host New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on July 25, before Argentina welcome Australia to Mendoza for their second round tie.

The teams have a bye the following week before the final round on Aug. 8 when Australia host New Zealand in Sydney and South Africa play Argentina at King's Park in Durban.

The championship will be played over three rounds this year rather than the usual home and away format as the teams take on a lighter load with the World Cup, which starts in September, in mind.

There will be an additional round of matches on Aug. 15 that are not for points.

New Zealand entertain Australia in Auckland and South Africa return to Buenos Aires for the first time in 10 years as they take on Argentina.

2015 Rugby Championship schedule:

Round 1:

Friday, July 17: New Zealand v Argentina - AMI Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday, July 18: Australia v South Africa - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 2:

Saturday, July 25: South Africa v New Zealand - Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Saturday, July 25: Argentina v Australia - Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza

Round 3:

Saturday, Aug. 8: Australia v New Zealand - ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, Aug. 8: South Africa v Argentina - King's Park Rugby Stadium, Durban

Additional week (not for competition points):

Saturday, Aug. 15: New Zealand v Australia - Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, Aug. 15: Argentina v South Africa - Venue TBC, Buenos Aires (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Pal,er)