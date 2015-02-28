EDINBURGH Feb 28 A last-minute penalty try earned Italy a 22-19 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday and only their second away win in the Six Nations.

In a match billed as the battle to avoid the wooden spoon, Italy trailed throughout largely due to the trusty boot of Scotland skipper Greig Laidlaw, but snatched the win at the death after camping on the Scotland line.

With Italy's pack bulldozing over the line the match referee had no choice but to award a penalty try, which was converted by Tommaso Allan to spark Italian celebrations as they secured their first points of the 2015 tournament. They previously won in Scotland in 2007.

Scotland, impressive despite defeats by France and Wales in their opening two fixtures, made a fast start with Laidlaw's early penalty followed by centre Mark Bennett's try after he intercepted Kelly Haimona's pass.

Italy's forward power quickly manifested itself though with a huge shove near the Scotland line resulting in Joshua Furno touching down to halve the deficit.

Laidlaw and Haimona traded penalties before another Laidlaw kick put Scotland 16-8 ahead.

A frenetic first half ended with Italy breathing down Scotland's necks after Giovanbattista Venditti reacted quickly to Haimona's penalty against the post, turning a possible three points into seven for a converted try.

The scoreboard slowed down after the break with Scotland's forays forward meeting an Italian wall while the visitors struggled for meaningful ball.

Allan wasted a penalty that would have put the Italians ahead while Laidlaw's penalty was the only score of a tense second period until the late drama. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)