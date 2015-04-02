LONDON, April 2 Wales winger George North will not play for at least a month on the advice of a neurologist, his club Northampton said on Thursday.

North was knocked out during his side's victory over Wasps last week, following on from the head injuries he sustained in the Six Nations opener against England in February.

The 22-year-old was also concussed during his side's autumn international against New Zealand last year.

"We have listened to the advice we sought and George will be taking some time away from the field," Northampton's director of rugby Jim Mallinder said in a statement.

"Throughout this process it is important that George's welfare comes first and that he is treated patiently and calmly, only returning to action when all of the medical team are happy for him to do so."

North will miss Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final against Clermont Auvergne and the semi-final should they win. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)