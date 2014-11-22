CAPE TOWN Nov 22 South Africa's Bakkies Botha, renowned for his fearsome physical presence in the second row, announced his international retirement on Saturday but will continue to play for French Top 14 side Toulon.

The 35-year-old World Cup-winning lock made his final appearance for the Springboks when coming off the bench in their 31-28 victory over England last weekend and finishes his career with 85 caps, the seventh highest total for South Africa.

Coach Heyneke Meyer had brought him out of the international wilderness in November last year after an absence of two years as a mentor to the country's up-and-coming young locks.

That role, though, has now been taken by Botha's long-time second row partner, 37-year-old Victor Matfield, who is expected to be a starter at the World Cup in England next year.

"The news of my retirement will probably be described as sudden and unexpected, but it is a decision that I've been mulling over since 2011," said Botha in a press release from the South African Rugby Union (SARU) on Saturday.

"To be able to make this decision on my own terms, knowing I'm still good enough to play Test rugby, is a huge blessing.

"I'm planning to finish my contract with Toulon and defend our titles this season. And who knows, perhaps there is a province in South Africa who can see me add value to their Currie Cup campaign next year and I can play my final match in my beloved country of birth before finally hanging up my boots at the end of 2015 at all levels of the game."

Botha made his Springbok debut in 2002 and became known for his sometimes overly aggressive play but alongside Matfield he formed arguably the best second row pairing in world rugby.

Together, they won the World Cup in 2007, while Botha also played in two Tri Nations-winning seasons for the Springboks as well as their successful British and Irish Lions tour in 2009. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ian Chadband)