Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
CAPE TOWN Nov 24 Prop Jannie du Plessis and loose-forward Warren Whiteley have been ruled out of South Africa's final northern hemisphere tour match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
Veteran Du Plessis missed the 22-6 victory over Italy in Padova on Saturday with a hamstring strain that will not heal in time for him to play at the Millennium Stadium.
Whiteley picked up a calf injury in training. No replacements will be called up for the pair.
"I always like to give injured players enough time to recover but I don't think Warren and Jannie will be ready to face Wales," Springbok team doctor Craig Roberts said in a press release from the South African Rugby Union on Monday.
South Africa are already without their overseas-based players for the match as it falls outside the international test window. Coach Heyneke Meyer will announce his team on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.