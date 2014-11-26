HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week four
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
CAPE TOWN Nov 26 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer named the following team on Wednesday to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday:
15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Cobus Reinach; 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Teboho Mohoje, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Coenie Oosthuizen, 2-Bismark du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Nizaam Carr, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian de Allende (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
March 18 The Hurricanes blew away the Highlanders with a dominant second-half display as the defending Super Rugby champions got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 41-15 victory in Wellington on Saturday.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Rebels (Australia) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 34 Sunwolves (Japan) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 3. Hurricanes (New Z