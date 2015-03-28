PRETORIA, March 28 Tries in the first eight minutes by Francois Hougaard and debutant Burger Odendaal laid the platform for the Bulls to record a 31-19 Super Rugby victory over Canterbury Crusaders at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.

Wing Hougaard and centre Odendaal stunned the New Zealanders with their early scores, both coming as they stretched the Crusaders backline out wide, while replacement loose forward Grant Hattingh also grabbed a touchdown in the second half.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard added two conversions and four penalties as the hosts completed a fourth successive win to move up to second in the South African conference standings.

Powerhouse Fijian wing Nemani Nadolo claimed the Crusaders' only try midway through the first half to go with a conversion and four penalties from flyhalf Dan Carter.

The visitors were in the game at halftime, trailing 18-16, but the Bulls forced several mistakes with their pressure in the second period. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)