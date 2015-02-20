PRETORIA Feb 20 Quick thinking from wing Julian Savea helped New Zealand's Hurricanes to back-to-back victories in South Africa for the first time since 2006 as they beat the Bulls 17-13 at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

Trailing by a point, the visitors won a penalty five metres from the line with 15 minutes left and instead of waiting for the kick, Savea backed his power to take a fast tap and barge over with the Bulls defence slow in reorganising.

The Hurricanes' other points came from the boot of flyhalf Beauden Barrett who kicked four penalties.

Opposite number Handre Pollard scored all of the home team's points with a first-half try, a conversion and two penalties.

Loose forward Grant Hattingh thought he had scored a winning try three minutes from time for the Bulls but inexplicably allowed his left arm to drift into touch just before touching down in the corner.

The Hurricanes beat the Johannesburg-based Lions 22-8 on the opening weekend while the Bulls have started the season with successive home defeats after their 29-17 loss to the Stormers last time out. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)