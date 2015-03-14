BLOEMFONTEIN Mar 14 Marcell Coetzee scored two tries to lift the Sharks to a comprehensive 27-10 bonus-point victory at the Cheetahs on Saturday, just a second Super Rugby win of the season for the Durban-based side.

Both of the flanker's scores came from a driving maul and, along with an earlier try from centre Frans Steyn, the double helped the visitors lead 22-3 at halftime.

Flyhalf Pat Lambie landed two conversions and a penalty as the Sharks preyed on errors committed by the home team, with New Zealand-born wing Jack Wilson getting the bonus-point try with seven minutes remaining.

The Cheetahs made a fast start to the game as flyhalf Willie du Plessis slotted home an early penalty, but it took another 70 minutes before they scored again, when centre Francois Venter breached the Sharks line and Francois Brummer converted. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ian Chadband)