April 18 Flyhalf Nick Frisby booted a late drop goal as Australia's Queensland Reds claimed a tense 18-17 Super Rugby victory over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Trailing by two points going into the final seven minutes, Frisby put his side in front to end a six-game losing streak for the Brisbane-based team.

Cheetahs flyhalf Joe Pietersen then missed a simple penalty chance that hit the upright in the final minute to cap a disappointing outing for the home side.

Trailing 10-3 at the break, The Reds scored two tries in the first 11 minutes of the second half through New Zealand-born flank Adam Korczyk and centre Samu Kerevi to turn the game on its head.

But they trailed going into the closing stages of the match after Cheetahs flank Boom Prinsloo barged over from close-range to go with a first-half effort from flyer Rayno Benjamin.

Wing James O'Connor booted a penalty and a conversion for the Reds to score their other points, while Pietersen converted both his team's tries and added a penalty to his match haul, but could not kick his side to the win at the very death.