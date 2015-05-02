BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa May 2 A late try from fullback Clayton Blommetjies handed the Cheetahs a 25-17 victory over South African conference leaders the Stormers in a Super Rugby clash on Saturday.

Leading by a single point and weathering a storm from the visitors, Blommetjies ran from 40 metres to claim his first Super Rugby try.

The Cheetahs led 18-10 at halftime after two tries in four minutes midway through the opening period.

Centre Michael van der Spuy and wing Rayno Benjamin dived over while flyhalf Joe Pietersen added a conversion and two penalties.

Wing Dillyn Leyds scored the Stormers' only try of the first half and when captain Duane Vermeulen barged over on 55 minutes they closed the deficit to one point.

With ascendancy in the scrum, the visitors applied enormous pressure on the Cheetahs in an attempt to grab the lead but saw their hopes fade as Blommetjies sprinted clear to score.

The Stormers' replacement flyhalf Kurt Coleman missed four kickable penalties in the second half.

Coleman and the man he replaced, Demetri Catrakilis, booted a conversion each while the latter also landed a penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)