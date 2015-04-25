April 25 The Canterbury Crusaders snapped a two-match losing streak to beat the Auckland Blues 29-15 on Saturday, giving some hope to their faltering Super Rugby campaign.

The Crusaders chalked up their fifth win in 10 matches this season and earned a vital bonus point for scoring four tries to move into the top half table despite playing the last quarter of the match without Richie McCaw.

The All Blacks captain was taken from the field for a concussion test after a heavy head knock while tackling Auckland fullback Lolagi Visinia.

The 33-year-old McCaw has struggled to produce his best this season, triggering concerns in rugby-mad New Zealand about his place in the World Cup team.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has dismissed suggestions McCaw is losing his edge but his every move is being scrutinised with the World Cup kicking off in less than five months.

The Crusaders were already safely ahead of the Blues when McCaw left the field in Christchurch.

The seven-times Super champions raced to a 14-0 lead after scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond scored in the first minute then loose forward Jordan Taufua went over in the 16th.

The Blues, second-last in the standings with just one victory all season, cut the deficit to 17-10 at halftime when Francis Saili scored.

However, the Crusaders regained control in the second half when Tom Taylor scored two minutes after the restart and Codie Taylor secured the home team's bonus point with a fourth touchdown.

"We definitely had to show a better performance out there," Crusaders skipper Kieran Read said.

"It wasn't perfect but it was certainly a step up from the last two weeks." (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)