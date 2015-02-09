Feb 9 Super Rugby fixtures for 2015 (kickoff
times GMT):
- - - -
Round 1
Feb 13 Canterbury Crusaders v Melbourne Rebels, Christchurch
(0635)
ACT Brumbies v Queesland Reds, Canberra (0840)
Lions v Wellington Hurricanes, Johannesburg (1510)
Feb 14 Auckland Blues v Waikato Chiefs, Auckland (0635)
Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1505)
Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710)
Feb 15 NSW Waratahs v Western Force (0505)
Bye: Otago Highlanders
- -
Round 2
Feb 20 Waikato Chiefs v ACT Brumbies, New Plymouth (0635)
Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs, Melbourne (0840)
Bulls v Wellington Hurricanes, Pretoria (1710)
Feb 21 Otago Highlanders v Canterbury Crusaders, Dunedin (0635)
Stormers v Auckland Blues, Cape Town (1305)
Sharks v Lions, Durban (1710)
Bye: Cheetahs
- -
Round 3
Feb 27 Otago Highlanders v Queensland Reds, Dunedin (0635)
Western Force v Wellington Hurricanes, Perth (1100)
Cheetahs v Auckland Blues, Bloemfontein (1710)
Feb 28 Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders, Hamilton (0635)
Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0840)
Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria, (1505)
Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710)
Bye: Waratahs
- -
Round 4
Mar 6 Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders, Hamilton (0635)
ACT Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0840)
Mar 7 Auckland Blues v Lions, Auckland (0635)
Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, Brisbane (0840)
Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1505)
Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1710)
Bye: Crusaders, Hurricanes, Rebels
- -
Round 5
Mar 13 Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues, Wellington
(0635)
Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (1100)
Mar 14 Canterbury Crusaders v Lions, Christchurch (0330)
Otago Highlanders v NSW Waratahs, Dunedin (0635)
Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies (0840)
Stormers v Waikato Chiefs, Cape Town (1300)
Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein (1505)
Bye: Bulls
- -
Round 6
Mar 20 Otago Highlanders v Wellington Hurricanes, Dunedin
(0635)
Melbourne Rebels v Lions, Melbourne (0840)
Mar 21 Canterbury Crusaders v Cheetahs, Christchurch (0635)
Bulls v Western Force, Pretoria (1505)
Sharks v Waikato Chiefs, Durban (1710)
Mar 22 NSW Waraths v ACT Brumbies, Sydney (0505)
Bye: Blues, Reds, Stormers
- -
Round 7
Mar 27 Wellington Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels, Wellington
(0635)
Queensland Reds v Lions, Brisbane (0900)
Mar 28 Waikato Chiefs v Cheetahs, Hamilton (0330)
Otago Highlanders v Stormers, Dunedin (0635)
NSW Waratahs v Auckland Blues, Sydney (0840)
Sharks v Western Force, Durban (1505)
Bulls v Canterbury Crusaders, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Brumbies
- -
Round 8
April 3 Wellington Hurricanes v Stormers, TBC (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Melbourne (0940)
April 4 Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, Hamilton (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Cheetahs, Canberra (0940)
Sharks v Canterbury Crusaders, Durban (1400)
Lions v Bulls, Johannesburg (1505)
Bye: Force, Highlanders, Waratahs
- -
Round 9
April 10 Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies, Auckland (0735)
April 11 Canterbury Crusaders v Otago Highlanders, Christchurch
(0735)
NSW Waratahs v Stormers, Sydney (0940)
Western Force v Cheetahs, Perth (1145)
Bulls v Queensland Reds, Pretoria (1300)
Lions v sharks, Johannesburg (1505)
Bye: Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels
- -
Round 10
April 17 Canterbury Crusaders v Waikato Chiefs, Christchurch
(0735)
April 18 Wellington Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs, TBC (0430)
Otago Highlanders v Auckland Blues, Dunedin (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels (0940)
Western Force v Stormers, Perth (1145)
Sharks v Bulls, Durban (1505)
Cheetahs v Queensland Reds, Bloemfontein (1710)
Bye: Lions
- -
Round 11
April 24 Waikato Chiefs v Western Force, Hamilton (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders, Canberra (0940)
April 25 Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch
(0735)
NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Sydney (0940)
Lions v Cheetahs, Johannesburg (1505)
Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1710)
April 26 Queensland Reds v Wellington Hurricanes, Brisbane
(0605)
Bye: Sharks
- -
Round 12
May 1 Otago Highlanders v Sharks, Dunedin (0735)
ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, Canberra (0940)
May 2 Auckland Blues v Western Force, Auckland (0530)
Wellington Hurricanes v Canterbury Crusaders,
Wellington(0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Waikato Chiefs, Melbourne (0940)
Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1505)
Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Reds
- -
Round 13
May 8 Canterbury Crusaders v Queensland Reds, Christchurch
(0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Auckland Blues, Melbourne (0940)
May 9 Wellington Hurricanes v Sharks, TBC (0735)
Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Perth (0940)
Lions v Otago Highlanders, Johannesburg (1300)
Stormers v ACT Brumbies, Cape Town (1505)
Bye: Bulls, Cheetahs, Chiefs
- -
Round 14
May 15 Auckland Blues v Bulls, Auckland (0735)
Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Brisbane (0940)
May 16 Wellington Hurricanes v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0735)
NSW Waratahs v Sharks, Sydney (0940)
Lions v ACT Brumbies, Johannesburg (1505)
Cheetahs v Otago Highlanders, Bloemfontein (1710)
Bye: Crusaders, Force, Stormers
- -
Round 15
May 22 Waikato Chiefs v Bulls, Rotorua (0735)
Queensland Reds v Sharks, Brisbane (0940)
May 23 Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland (0735)
NSW Waratahs v Canterbury Crusaders, Sydney (0940)
Western Force v Otago Highlanders, Perth (1145)
Cheetahs v Lions, Bloemfontein (1505)
Stormers v Melbourne Rebels, Cape Town (1710)
Bye: Brumbies
- -
Round 16
May 29 Canterbury Crusaders v Wellington Hurricanes, TBC (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Bulls, Canberra (0940)
Sharks v Melbourne Rebels, Durban (1710)
May 30 Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0735)
Western Force v Queensland Reds, Perth (0940)
Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1505)
Lions v NSW Waratahs, Johannesburg (1710)
Bye: Blues
- -
Round 17
June 5 Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, TBC (0735)
Western Force v ACT Brumbies, Perth (1100)
June 6 Melbourne Rebels v Bulls, Melbourne (0530)
Auckland Blues v Canterbury Crusaders, Auckland (0735)
Queensland Reds v Waikato Chiefs, Brisbane (0940)
Cheetahs v NSW Waratahs, Bloemfontein (1300)
Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1505)
Bye: Sharks
- -
Round 18
June 12 Auckland Blues v Otago Highlanders, TBC (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Melbourne (0940)
June 13 ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders, Canberra (0530)
Waikato Chiefs v Wellington Hurricanes, New Plymouth
(0735)
NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, Sydney (0940)
Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1505)
Sharks v Stormers, Durban (1710)
Bye: Lions
- -
Playoffs (home team listed first)
June 19 & 20
Qualifier 1 - Team ranked third v team ranked sixth
Qualifier 2 - Team ranked fourth v team ranked fifth
Bye: Teams ranked first and second
- -
Semi finals
June 26 & 27
Semi-final 1 - Team 1 v lowest ranked qualifier winner
Semi-final 2 - Team 2 v highest ranked qualifier winner
- -
Final
July 4 Winner of SF 1 v Winner of SF2
- - - -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)