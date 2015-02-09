Feb 9 Super Rugby fixtures for 2015 (kickoff times GMT): - - - - Round 1 Feb 13 Canterbury Crusaders v Melbourne Rebels, Christchurch (0635) ACT Brumbies v Queesland Reds, Canberra (0840) Lions v Wellington Hurricanes, Johannesburg (1510) Feb 14 Auckland Blues v Waikato Chiefs, Auckland (0635) Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1505) Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710) Feb 15 NSW Waratahs v Western Force (0505) Bye: Otago Highlanders - - Round 2 Feb 20 Waikato Chiefs v ACT Brumbies, New Plymouth (0635) Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs, Melbourne (0840) Bulls v Wellington Hurricanes, Pretoria (1710) Feb 21 Otago Highlanders v Canterbury Crusaders, Dunedin (0635) Stormers v Auckland Blues, Cape Town (1305) Sharks v Lions, Durban (1710) Bye: Cheetahs - - Round 3 Feb 27 Otago Highlanders v Queensland Reds, Dunedin (0635) Western Force v Wellington Hurricanes, Perth (1100) Cheetahs v Auckland Blues, Bloemfontein (1710) Feb 28 Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders, Hamilton (0635) Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0840) Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria, (1505) Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710) Bye: Waratahs - - Round 4 Mar 6 Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders, Hamilton (0635) ACT Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0840) Mar 7 Auckland Blues v Lions, Auckland (0635) Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, Brisbane (0840) Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1505) Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1710) Bye: Crusaders, Hurricanes, Rebels - - Round 5 Mar 13 Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues, Wellington (0635) Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (1100) Mar 14 Canterbury Crusaders v Lions, Christchurch (0330) Otago Highlanders v NSW Waratahs, Dunedin (0635) Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies (0840) Stormers v Waikato Chiefs, Cape Town (1300) Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein (1505) Bye: Bulls - - Round 6 Mar 20 Otago Highlanders v Wellington Hurricanes, Dunedin (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Lions, Melbourne (0840) Mar 21 Canterbury Crusaders v Cheetahs, Christchurch (0635) Bulls v Western Force, Pretoria (1505) Sharks v Waikato Chiefs, Durban (1710) Mar 22 NSW Waraths v ACT Brumbies, Sydney (0505) Bye: Blues, Reds, Stormers - - Round 7 Mar 27 Wellington Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels, Wellington (0635) Queensland Reds v Lions, Brisbane (0900) Mar 28 Waikato Chiefs v Cheetahs, Hamilton (0330) Otago Highlanders v Stormers, Dunedin (0635) NSW Waratahs v Auckland Blues, Sydney (0840) Sharks v Western Force, Durban (1505) Bulls v Canterbury Crusaders, Pretoria (1710) Bye: Brumbies - - Round 8 April 3 Wellington Hurricanes v Stormers, TBC (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Melbourne (0940) April 4 Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, Hamilton (0735) ACT Brumbies v Cheetahs, Canberra (0940) Sharks v Canterbury Crusaders, Durban (1400) Lions v Bulls, Johannesburg (1505) Bye: Force, Highlanders, Waratahs - - Round 9 April 10 Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies, Auckland (0735) April 11 Canterbury Crusaders v Otago Highlanders, Christchurch (0735) NSW Waratahs v Stormers, Sydney (0940) Western Force v Cheetahs, Perth (1145) Bulls v Queensland Reds, Pretoria (1300) Lions v sharks, Johannesburg (1505) Bye: Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels - - Round 10 April 17 Canterbury Crusaders v Waikato Chiefs, Christchurch (0735) April 18 Wellington Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs, TBC (0430) Otago Highlanders v Auckland Blues, Dunedin (0735) ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels (0940) Western Force v Stormers, Perth (1145) Sharks v Bulls, Durban (1505) Cheetahs v Queensland Reds, Bloemfontein (1710) Bye: Lions - - Round 11 April 24 Waikato Chiefs v Western Force, Hamilton (0735) ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders, Canberra (0940) April 25 Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch (0735) NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Sydney (0940) Lions v Cheetahs, Johannesburg (1505) Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1710) April 26 Queensland Reds v Wellington Hurricanes, Brisbane (0605) Bye: Sharks - - Round 12 May 1 Otago Highlanders v Sharks, Dunedin (0735) ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, Canberra (0940) May 2 Auckland Blues v Western Force, Auckland (0530) Wellington Hurricanes v Canterbury Crusaders, Wellington(0735) Melbourne Rebels v Waikato Chiefs, Melbourne (0940) Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1505) Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1710) Bye: Reds - - Round 13 May 8 Canterbury Crusaders v Queensland Reds, Christchurch (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Auckland Blues, Melbourne (0940) May 9 Wellington Hurricanes v Sharks, TBC (0735) Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Perth (0940) Lions v Otago Highlanders, Johannesburg (1300) Stormers v ACT Brumbies, Cape Town (1505) Bye: Bulls, Cheetahs, Chiefs - - Round 14 May 15 Auckland Blues v Bulls, Auckland (0735) Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Brisbane (0940) May 16 Wellington Hurricanes v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0735) NSW Waratahs v Sharks, Sydney (0940) Lions v ACT Brumbies, Johannesburg (1505) Cheetahs v Otago Highlanders, Bloemfontein (1710) Bye: Crusaders, Force, Stormers - - Round 15 May 22 Waikato Chiefs v Bulls, Rotorua (0735) Queensland Reds v Sharks, Brisbane (0940) May 23 Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland (0735) NSW Waratahs v Canterbury Crusaders, Sydney (0940) Western Force v Otago Highlanders, Perth (1145) Cheetahs v Lions, Bloemfontein (1505) Stormers v Melbourne Rebels, Cape Town (1710) Bye: Brumbies - - Round 16 May 29 Canterbury Crusaders v Wellington Hurricanes, TBC (0735) ACT Brumbies v Bulls, Canberra (0940) Sharks v Melbourne Rebels, Durban (1710) May 30 Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0735) Western Force v Queensland Reds, Perth (0940) Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1505) Lions v NSW Waratahs, Johannesburg (1710) Bye: Blues - - Round 17 June 5 Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, TBC (0735) Western Force v ACT Brumbies, Perth (1100) June 6 Melbourne Rebels v Bulls, Melbourne (0530) Auckland Blues v Canterbury Crusaders, Auckland (0735) Queensland Reds v Waikato Chiefs, Brisbane (0940) Cheetahs v NSW Waratahs, Bloemfontein (1300) Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1505) Bye: Sharks - - Round 18 June 12 Auckland Blues v Otago Highlanders, TBC (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Melbourne (0940) June 13 ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders, Canberra (0530) Waikato Chiefs v Wellington Hurricanes, New Plymouth (0735) NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, Sydney (0940) Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1505) Sharks v Stormers, Durban (1710) Bye: Lions - - Playoffs (home team listed first) June 19 & 20 Qualifier 1 - Team ranked third v team ranked sixth Qualifier 2 - Team ranked fourth v team ranked fifth Bye: Teams ranked first and second - - Semi finals June 26 & 27 Semi-final 1 - Team 1 v lowest ranked qualifier winner Semi-final 2 - Team 2 v highest ranked qualifier winner - - Final July 4 Winner of SF 1 v Winner of SF2 - - - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)