WELLINGTON, Feb 9 Factbox on the 2015 Super
Rugby competition, which starts on Friday:
* The annual competition features regional teams from the
southern hemisphere, five each from New Zealand, South Africa
and Australia.
* The competition started as the Super 12 in 1996, a year
after the sport turned professional, and was expanded to 14
teams from 2006 and 15 in 2011 after the Melbourne Rebels were
added.
* The competition changed to a conference-based system for
each country in 2011, extending the season and guaranteeing more
local derbies.
* The competition will expand again next year, including a
sixth South African team and one each from Argentina and Japan.
* Each team will play the other four sides in their
conference home and away, and four of the sides in each of the
other two conferences once to give a total of 16 games.
* Each team will also receive two bye weeks throughout the
competition.
* The World Cup later this year means the competition will
not have a three-week break to accommodate the international
window in June.
* Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a
bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by less
than seven points.
* The top side in each conference will advance to the
playoffs in the positions 1, 2, 3 dependent on their individual
competition points.
* The teams ranked four to six, based on their points total,
will also qualify for the playoffs and can come from any
conference.
* Teams ranked one and two will receive a bye in the first
round of the playoffs with the third-ranked team playing the
sixth ranked side, while the fourth ranked side will play the
fifth on the weekend. The higher ranked teams have home
advantage.
* The winners of each of those first round of matches will
then advance to the semi-finals against Team 1 and Team 2, with
the lowest ranked qualifier playing the top seed. Teams 1 & 2
have home advantage.
* New Zealand teams have dominated the competition, winning
12 of the 19 finals. The Canterbury Crusaders are the most
successful with seven titles.
* South Africa's Bulls are the only South African champions,
having won the title in 2007, 2009, 2010.
* Australia's ACT Brumbies have won the title twice, while
the Queensland Reds (2011) and New South Wales Waratahs (2014)
have won it once each.
