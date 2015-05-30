JOHANNESBURG May 30 Two tries from wing Ruan Combrinck lifted South Africa's Lions to a 27-22 victory over Australia's New South Wales Waratahs in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The win keeps alive the Lions' hopes of a surprise place in the playoffs with 40 points from 15 matches, three behind the Stormers, South African conference leaders, and two adrift of the Waratahs in sixth on the overall log, though they have played a game more than both those sides.

The Lions have already recorded their best-ever season in Super Rugby with a ninth victory and now face a crucial encounter for top spot of the South African conference when they travel to the Stormers next Saturday.

Combrinck's brace helped the Lions to a 17-10 halftime lead and when centre Harold Vorster added a third try early in the second period it looked as though the home side would run away with it as they opened up a 17-point lead.

But the Waratahs fought back as centre Adam Ashley-Cooper and wing Rob Horne, who was earlier yellow carded for a dangerous tackle, added to a first-half try from flanker Stephen Hoiles to keep the visitors within five points.

Elton Jantjies, who had earlier kicked three conversions and two penalties, missed three penalty attempts in the final quarter which would have given the Lions breathing space.

The Waratahs' other points came via flyhalf Bernard Foley, who kicked two conversions and a penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ian Chadband)