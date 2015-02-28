JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 Stormers loose-forward Siya Kolisi scored a try three minutes from time to put them ahead for the first time and they held on for a 22-19 win over the luckless Lions in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Trailing by four points with time running out, Stormers captain Duane Vermeulen opted for an attacking line-out and the visitors, who were blunt in attack for most of the game, drove over the line with Kolisi at the back of the maul.

The Stormers' other points came via five penalties from flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis, while his replacement Kurt Coleman converted Kolisi's try.

Loose-forward Warwick Tecklenburg scored the lions' only try as he powered over from five yards in the first half to help the home side to a 13-9 lead at the break.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies converted that try and kicked four penalties as the Lions turned down two opportunities for an easy three points after the hooter as they went for a win rather than settling for a draw in a dramatic final passage of play.

Aftr three games the Stormers have three wins while the Lions have none. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)