JOHANNESBURG May 9 The Lions staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat New Zealand's Otago Highlanders 28-23 in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The home side trailed 20-3 at halftime but roared into the lead within 20 minutes of the restart as wing Courtnall Skosan, flank Jaco Kriel and centre Harold Vorster crossed for tries.

Replacement flyhalf Elton Jantjies converted two of those and added two penalties to keep the Lions' playoff chances alive in this year's competition.

Marnitz Boshoff had scored the home side's only points of the first half with a seventh-minute penalty to put them ahead.

Highlanders flyhalf Lima Sopoaga then levelled also with a penalty after 23 minutes before adding a drop-goal and converting the tries of flank Gareth Evans and centre Malakai Fekitoa in the final six minutes of the first half.

It was a complete turnaround after the break as the Lions took control and limited the visitors to a Ben Smith drop goal as they surged to a remarkable victory. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)